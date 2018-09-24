Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Scores touchdown in loss

Gordon carried the ball 15 times for 80 yards and a score during Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Rams. He also caught two of his four targets for four yards.

Gordon was arguably the Chargers most explosive player Sunday, ripping off multiple 20-plus yard runs on the afternoon which culminated in a season-high 80 rushing yards. Despite the strong running performance, it was a bit odd to see Gordon targeted so infrequently in the passing game as the fourth-year running back had averaged 10 targets through the first two weeks of the season. That should change next week when the Chargers take on the 49ers, as San Francisco has allowed the third most receptions (26) to the running back position through three weeks.