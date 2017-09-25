Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Scores touchdown in loss
Gordon (knee) finished Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs with 17 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.
Gordon also saw two targets, but was unable to corral either of them. The former first-round pick was enjoying a productive game, showing off a burst of speed and elusiveness that had been dormant throughout the first two weeks. However, the Chargers were again forced to move the ball through the air for the majority of the second half, limiting Gordon's chances to carry the ball. While the third-year back did leave the game with a knee injury, it didn't appear to be too serious, as Gordon returned to the field a short while later. Given that Gordon was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday, his health will certainly be an important storyline to follow heading into a challenging matchup against the Eagles next weekend.
