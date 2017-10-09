Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Season-best effort in win

Gordon rushed 20 times for 105 yards and brought in six of eight targets for 58 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.

After venting some frustration with his abbreviated Week 4 role, Gordon remedied the matter in the best manner possible. The third-year tailback mustered single-game season highs in carries, yard per rush and receiving yards while also crossing the goal line on multiple occasions for the first time in 2017. Gordon's second touchdown, a 10-yard grab where he beat a linebacker to the right pylon with 2:58 remaining, gave the Chargers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. With his best performance of the season under his belt, Gordon will look to continue surging against the Raiders in a Week 6 road matchup.