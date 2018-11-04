Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Set to play Sunday
Gordon (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, will be available to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After sitting out the Chargers' last game against the Titans in Week 7, Gordon returned from the team's bye week by logging limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. He upgraded to full participation Friday and apparently came out of the session without any setbacks, so he should be ready to handle a full workload in Week 9. Confirmation on Gordon's status won't come until the Chargers release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. EDT kickoff, but fantasy owners can probably keep him in lineups with confidence. He'll square off against the Seahawks' 17th-ranked run defense, which has surrendered 108.3 yards per game.
