Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Should be fine for playoffs
Gordon, who suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-9 win over the Broncos, is expected to play in the Chargers' wild-card matchup with the Ravens during the upcoming weekend, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Schefter's report essentially supports what Gordon had to say about the injury after the Week 17 victory. The running back indicated that he merely "tweaked" the ankle and suggested he could have returned to the contest if needed, but Los Angeles elected to keep him on the sideline as a precaution. It's likely that Gordon will receive some extra maintenance in practices over the next few days, but once the weekend arrives, he should be ready to fill his usual high-volume role out of the backfield in what will mark his postseason debut.
