Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Sits out another practice

Gordon (knee) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.

With no activity in back-to-back practices to kick off Week 14, Gordon's chances of returning from a one-game absence don't appear promising. Before officially ruling on his status, the Chargers will wait and see what Gordon is able to do in their final practice of the week Friday, but there hasn't been much indication that the running back has made much noteworthy progress. Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson look poised to head the Los Angeles backfield again this weekend against the Bengals.

More News
Our Latest Stories