Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Sits out another practice
Gordon (knee) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Sam Fortier of The Athletic reports.
With no activity in back-to-back practices to kick off Week 14, Gordon's chances of returning from a one-game absence don't appear promising. Before officially ruling on his status, the Chargers will wait and see what Gordon is able to do in their final practice of the week Friday, but there hasn't been much indication that the running back has made much noteworthy progress. Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson look poised to head the Los Angeles backfield again this weekend against the Bengals.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Could be ready for Week 14•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Officially out for Week 13•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Misses another practice•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Considered week-to-week•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Likely facing multi-game absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...