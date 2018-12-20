Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Slated to play Saturday night
Gordon (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday night's game against the Ravens, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
Gordon, who has missed the Chargers' past three games with an MCL issue, is thus poised to return to action Saturday and assuming no in-game setbacks, he should be ready to head the team's Week 16 backfield. That said, it remains to be seen how close to his normal workload he'll see in his first game back, with coach Anthony acknowledging via Ross Tucker of SiriusXM that "Melvin's practiced all week and he's doing fine. I don't know that he's himself but he's going to play." With Austin Ekeler (neck) listed as doubtful and expected to be inactive, Justin Jackson will be next in line for carries when the Chargers wish to spell Gordon this weekend.
