Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Still in contact with team

General manager Tom Telesco said the Chargers have maintained contact with Gordon's representatives, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Both sides remain open to an extension, but the Chargers don't want to budge too far from their offer of approximately $10 million per season, while Gordon presumably wants something closer to the range of Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson ($13+ million per year with more than $20 million guaranteed). Gordon's trade request hints at a lack of confidence in the two sides bridging the gap, though he could soften his stance given that there's no obvious partner for a trade. His agents said in July that the running back will consider sitting out regular-season games if he doesn't get his desired contract.

