Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Still working toward extension

Gordon said Saturday he still hopes to work things out with the Chargers, Jeff Miller of The Los Angeles Times reports. "Like, that's the team who blessed me with an opportunity," Gordon said. "But it's an opportunity right now where I know I need to take advantage of it. You know, I want to get paid. That's just kind of what it is. Hopefully I end up a Charger."

Despite his generally favorable view of the team, Gordon's recent threat of a holdout or trade demand suggests he and the Chargers remain far apart on financial details of a contract extension. Although it helps Gordon's case that the team is well stocked for another playoff run around a 37-year-old quarterback, the Chargers presumably are hesitant to commit to a 26-year-old at a position where most players flame out by their late 20s. Gordon did reach a new level of per-game and per-touch efficiency last season, but he also missed four contests in the process of eclipsing 200 touches for a sixth straight year (dating back to college). Recent NFL history shows few running backs that have been able to maintain that type of workload for longer than Gordon already has. As thing currently stand, he's schedule for $5.6 million salary in 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. His agent has already acknowledged the possibility of a holdout stretching into the regular season if Gordon doesn't receiver his desired extension or trade.