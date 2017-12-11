Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Strong effort against Redskins

Gordon carried 22 times for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Redskins. He added one catch (on three targets) for five yards.

Gordon's score came on a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that effectively iced the game for Los Angeles. While the third-year running back has netted a disappointing 3.3 yards per carry over his last five outings, his usage is tough to ignore, as he is on pace for 282 carries this season. Up next for Gordon is a Chiefs defense that was ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game entering Week 14. With the Chargers on an absolute roll offensively, Gordon is a nice option in standard fantasy formats for Week 15.