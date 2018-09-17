Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Suffers upper body injury in win

Gordon suffered an upper body injury early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-20 win over the Bills. according to Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com. He finished the contest with 64 total yards and three touchdowns.

Head coach Anthony Lynn dismissed the notion that his star running back might have suffered a serious injury, suggesting Gordon was simply sore and fatigued. The fourth-year player left Sunday's game around the 11:56 mark in the fourth quarter and did not return, but by that point the Chargers already held a comfortable lead over their opposition. Should Gordon play next week, he'll face a surging Los Angeles Rams squad in another edition of the "Battle for LA".