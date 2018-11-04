Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Suiting up Sunday
Gordon (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Though Gordon's hamstring injury sidelined him for the Week 7 win over the Titans in London, he appears to be in sound health coming off a bye week. While Gordon retained a questionable tag heading into the weekend, there was never much concern about his status after he practiced in limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full participation Friday. It's thus expected that he'll enjoy a normal workload Sunday, which translated to an average of 15.1 carries and five receptions through his first six outings.
