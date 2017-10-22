Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Suits up Sunday
Gordon (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Gordon has been productive of late, combining for 45 carries for 188 yards and a rushing TD to go along with 15 catches for 125 yards and three receiving scores over his last two games. He's available Sunday, as expected, after dealing with some shoulder soreness in recent days and he'll take aim at a Denver defense that has allowed an average of 70.2 rushing yards per game to date. Only the Eagles (65.7) are allowing fewer.
