Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Suits up Sunday

Gordon (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Gordon has been productive of late, combining for 45 carries for 188 yards and a rushing TD to go along with 15 catches for 125 yards and three receiving scores over his last two games. He's available Sunday, as expected, after dealing with some shoulder soreness in recent days and he'll take aim at a Denver defense that has allowed an average of 70.2 rushing yards per game to date. Only the Eagles (65.7) are allowing fewer.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...