Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Suits up Sunday

Gordon (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Gordon, who has logged 27 carries for 67 yards and TD through the Chargers' first two games, is thus available if you need him this week, with Branden Oliver on hand to serve in a backup/complementary role and Aaron Ekeler in reserve.

