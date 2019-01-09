Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Takes seat Wednesday

Gordon (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

After churning out 43 yards from scrimmage and one TD on 18 touches in the Chargers' wild-card win at Baltimore, Gordon was diagnosed with a "little knee sprain," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There isn't much worry about Gordon's availability for Sunday's visit to New England, but he'll take a seat to kick off this week of prep, more as a rest day than anything, per Lynn. The Chargers again seem poised to split backfield work between the banged-up Gordon and Austin Ekeler, who himself earned 15 touches this past weekend.

