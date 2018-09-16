Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Tallies three TDs in Week 2

Gordon recorded nine carries for 28 yards, six receptions (on seven targets) for 38 yards and three total touchdowns during Sunday's 31-20 win at Buffalo.

Gordon was less efficient as a runner (3.1 YPC) than he was in the opener (4.3 per), but again made a significant impact as a receiver with at least half a dozen catches for the second game in a row. He made his greatest mark in the red zone, though, with a trio of TDs coming from 20 yards out on the ground and nine and two yards through the air, all of them in the first half. The effort was his second outing with three scores in three-plus seasons as a pro, and first since Oct. 23, 2016 in Atlanta. On a sour note, Gordon didn't log another offensive snap after appearing to get injured with 11:56 left in the contest, per Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site. Neither the team nor player has commented on Gordon's health, but if it's compromised at all Austin Ekeler likely would take on a greater share of backfield touches.