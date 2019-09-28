Chargers' Melvin Gordon: To see limited action

The Chargers plan to play Gordon (coach's decision) on a limited snap count for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Mike Jones of USA Today reports

Gordon ended his lengthy holdout by reporting to practice Thursday. He was originally not expected to return until Week 5, but it looks like the Chargers will opt to ease him back into action right away. Austin Ekeler has thrived in his absence and will presumably see the majority of the workload. However, Justin Jackson's (calf) absence will allow the Badgers' product an opportunity to get a little work in. It remains to be seen how the workload will be divided between him and Ekeler going forward.