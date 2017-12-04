Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Tops 100 total yards in win
Gordon carried the ball 19 times for 77 yards and also caught all four of his targets for 29 yards in the 19-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.
Gordon managed to rip off a 29-yard run late in the third quarter to pad his numbers somewhat, but it was yet another average day for the former first-round pick otherwise. The good news is that backup Austin Ekeler didn't fare much better, carrying the ball just four times while seeing three targets compared to Gordon's four. At least in points-per-reception leagues, the Wisconsin product's multi-faceted involvement in the offense makes him a near start most weeks. With games against the Redskins and Chiefs in the coming weeks, Gordon is primed to finish the season on a strong note.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Posts 88 total yards in win•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Finds end zone against Bills•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Finishes with just 42 total yards•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Bursts free for long touchdown•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Active Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...