Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Tops 100 total yards in win

Gordon carried the ball 19 times for 77 yards and also caught all four of his targets for 29 yards in the 19-10 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Gordon managed to rip off a 29-yard run late in the third quarter to pad his numbers somewhat, but it was yet another average day for the former first-round pick otherwise. The good news is that backup Austin Ekeler didn't fare much better, carrying the ball just four times while seeing three targets compared to Gordon's four. At least in points-per-reception leagues, the Wisconsin product's multi-faceted involvement in the offense makes him a near start most weeks. With games against the Redskins and Chiefs in the coming weeks, Gordon is primed to finish the season on a strong note.