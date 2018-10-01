Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Totals 159 yards in win

Gordon rushed 15 times for 104 yards and caught seven of his ten targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-27 win over the 49ers. He also added a two-point conversion.

Gordon caught a six-yard pass from Philip Rivers to cap off the Chargers' first drive of the second half for a 23-17 lead. Later on in the same quarter, the 25-year-old was very fortunate not to lose a fumble close to the San Francisco end zone. The performance marked Gordon's first 100-yard rushing effort of the season and his third straight game with a touchdown. He'll look to keep rolling Week 5 at home against Oakland.