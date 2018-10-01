Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Totals 159 yards in win
Gordon rushed 15 times for 104 yards and caught seven of his ten targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-27 win over the 49ers. He also added a two-point conversion.
Gordon caught a six-yard pass from Philip Rivers to cap off the Chargers' first drive of the second half for a 23-17 lead. Later on in the same quarter, the 25-year-old was very fortunate not to lose a fumble close to the San Francisco end zone. The performance marked Gordon's first 100-yard rushing effort of the season and his third straight game with a touchdown. He'll look to keep rolling Week 5 at home against Oakland.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Scores touchdown in loss•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Listed as full participant•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Suffers upper body injury in win•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Tallies three TDs in Week 2•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Posts first 100-yard receiving game of career•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Ready for 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....