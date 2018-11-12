Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Totals 165 yards in win
Gordon rushed 18 times for 93 yards and caught five of six targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Raiders.
Gordon caught a pass in the flat, broke a tackle, and took it 66 yards to the house to give the Chargers a two-touchdown lead early in the second half. He fell just seven yards short of his third straight 100-yard rushing game but more than made up for it with his second-best receiving game of the year. The 25-year-old has 100 yards or a touchdown in all seven games he's played in this season and will look to keep the streak going at home Week 11 against Denver.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Rushes for 100 yards, touchdown in win•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Set to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Gets questionable tag for Week 9•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Logs another limited practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10