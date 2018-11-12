Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Totals 165 yards in win

Gordon rushed 18 times for 93 yards and caught five of six targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Raiders.

Gordon caught a pass in the flat, broke a tackle, and took it 66 yards to the house to give the Chargers a two-touchdown lead early in the second half. He fell just seven yards short of his third straight 100-yard rushing game but more than made up for it with his second-best receiving game of the year. The 25-year-old has 100 yards or a touchdown in all seven games he's played in this season and will look to keep the streak going at home Week 11 against Denver.