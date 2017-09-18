Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Totals 78 yards in loss

Gordon carried the ball nine times for 13 yards and a touchdown, while converting eight targets for seven receptions and 65 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins.

The Chargers only ran the ball 14 times in Sunday's game, but it's still discouraging to see Gordon held to under three yards-per-carry for a second consecutive game. Despite all the big-bodied receiving options available on the Chargers, Gordon has still been a red zone weapon, scoring his first rushing touchdown of the new campaign early in the contest. Healthy receiving totals have buoyed the third-year running back's stats somewhat, as he's remained a stable checkdown option for quarterback Philip Rivers, but he's simply underperformed thus far on the ground. Things won't get much easier against the Chiefs next week.