Play

Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Totals 78 yards in loss

Gordon carried the ball nine times for 13 yards and a touchdown, while converting eight targets for seven receptions and 65 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Dolphins.

The Chargers only ran the ball 14 times in Sunday's game, but it's still discouraging to see Gordon held to under three yards-per-carry for a second consecutive game. Despite all the big-bodied receiving options available on the Chargers, Gordon has still been a red zone weapon, scoring his first rushing touchdown of the new campaign early in the contest. Healthy receiving totals have buoyed the third-year running back's stats somewhat, as he's remained a stable checkdown option for quarterback Philip Rivers, but he's simply underperformed thus far on the ground. Things won't get much easier against the Chiefs next week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories