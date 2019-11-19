Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Totals 90 yards in defeat
Gordon rushed 14 times for 69 yards and caught three of five targets for 21 yards in Monday night's 24-17 loss to the Chiefs.
Gordon had a few nice gains, including a 21-yard rush during the first quarter. That helped him put together a third straight game with at least 4.0 yards per carry, continuing his progress following a slow start. Although the tailback dropped a pass late, he also totaled 90 yards from scrimmage for the third outing in a row, which despite his recent touchdown streak ending, gives him nice momentum as the Chargers enter their bye week.
