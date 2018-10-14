Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Touchdown binge continues with three
Gordon rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries while catching two of four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 38-14 win over Cleveland.
Gordon opened the scoring with a four-yard rushing touchdown, then added scores from 10 and 11 yards out in the third quarter. He's been a touchdown machine this season, with six on the ground and three more through the air. Gordon should be treated as an RB1 in all matchups, including the upcoming Week 7 home tilt against Tennessee.
