Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Touchdown salvages uneven outing

Gordon (knee) carried the ball 12 times for 41 yards and a touchdown, while also catching all three of his targets for 13 yards in the 22-10 loss to the Ravens on Saturday.

Gordon benefited from a Ravens fumble to begin the third quarter, taking advantage of nice field position to score his first touchdown following a three-game absence. That was about it in the form of pleasantries, as Gordon and the rest of the Chargers offense simply failed to generate any sort of yardage against a swarming Ravens defense. Perhaps more alarming, Gordon was often subbed out in passing situations, in part due to an unusually bad performance in terms of pass protection, where he yielded snaps and targets to Justin Jackson, who finished with seven catches for 47 yards. There's a real possibility the Chargers will already know their playoff fate prior to their next scheduled contest, as the Chiefs will play two games (one Sunday night against the Seahawks and Week 17 at 1:00 p.m. EST against the Raiders) before the Chargers take on the Broncos at 4:25 p.m. EST next week. Barring any sort of "schedule flexing" shenanigans, should the Chiefs win both of those contests, Gordon along with a number of other key skill position players could run the risk of taking a seat for precautionary reasons with the No. 5 seed already set in stone.