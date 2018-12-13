Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Trending toward missing Thursday's game

Gordon (knee) appears likely to sit out Thursday night's game against the Chiefs, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.

We'll get confirmation of such an outcome, either way, upon the release of the Chargers' inactives in advance of Thursday's 8:20 ET kickoff. If Gordon is made inactive, Justin Jackson would head the team's Week 15 running attack, given that Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) is out.