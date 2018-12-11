Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Turns in limited practice
Gordon (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.
Compared to earlier Tuesday when coach Anthony Lynn told Steve Wyche of NFL Network that he wasn't optimistic Gordon would be ready to go Thursday against the Chiefs, there seems to be budding enthusiasm for the running back's chances of playing. In addition to logging his first practice participant of any kind since suffering the MCL sprain in the Week 12 win over the Cardinals, Gordon relayed that he felt much better and believes he can push for a game-time decision Thursday, at the very least, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. A limited or full showing at Wednesday's practice would represent another positive step for Gordon's Week 15 status, but rookie Justin Jackson would be on tap to handle a leading role for the Chargers if the team's top back isn't cleared to play.
