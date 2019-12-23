Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Two touchdowns salvage day
Gordon carried the ball nine times for 15 yards and two touchdowns while catching six of his seven targets for 32 yards in the 24-17 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
A miserable fantasy day was salvaged thanks to two one-yard touchdowns, capitalizing on excellent ball movement by the Chargers' passing attack. Austin Ekeler continues to be the more efficient running back on a per-touch basis, recording five passes for 58 yards and also adding 11 yards on the ground Sunday, but Gordon has essentially operated as the team's primary goal line threat, scoring at least one touchdown in all but three games since Week 7. With the Chargers well out of the playoff hunt, Gordon will have one more chance to audition for a new contract when the team takes on the Chiefs next week.
