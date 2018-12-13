Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Uphill battle to play
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, "it will be challenging" for Gordon (knee) to suit up Thursday night at Kansas City.
Gordon was initially given a 2-to-4 week timetable for his return from a Grade-2 MCL sprain, and the Thursday night matchup lies 18 days since that diagnosis. Schefter notes that a final determination will be made on Gordon during pregame warmups, but his tone did not appear to be overly optimistic. In any case, anyone considering rostering Gordon this week will need to pay careful attention to the inactives announcement that will occur approximately 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff. Should Gordon be forced to miss his third game in a row, Justin Jackson would earn immediate consideration as the projected lead back, given that Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) has already been ruled out. Whether its Gordon or Jackson, the Chargers will be facing a defense that is surrendering the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs in standard formats.
