Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Wants bigger receiving role
Gordon said he is working to diversify his route running, ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reports.
Gordon caught 99 of 140 targets for 895 yards and six TDs in 29 games the past two seasons, with his talent as an open-field runner making up for a subpar catch rate (70.7 percent) for a running back. He did nice work on screen passes and check downs, but he knows that he needs to become comfortable with a wider array of routes to take another step as a pass catcher. The Chargers surely would appreciate any progress, as they'll need more out of their running backs and wide receivers after losing TE Hunter Henry to a torn ACL. It remains to be seen how passing-down snaps will be divided between Gordon, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson, all of whom have shown promise in that capacity.
