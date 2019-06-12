Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Wants new contract
Gordon said he's discussing a new contract with the Chargers, ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams reports.
Gordon is scheduled for a $5.6 million salary in 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. He's participating in mandatory minicamp this week, but he sounded a bit hesitant when asked about the idea of playing in games without a new contract. Gordon mentioned Todd Gurley and David Johnson as examples of running backs that have received long-term extensions. Both players have been more efficient than Gordon in terms of yards per carry and yards per target, but the 26-year-old did show major progress last season -- 5.1 YPC, 7.4 YPT -- after the Chargers finally improved their persistently troublesome offensive line.
