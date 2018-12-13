Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Will not play Thursday

Gordon (knee) will not play Thursday against the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gordon's status for Week 15 still has not been officially revealed, but this report provides even more proof that he will not return to action Thursday night. With Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) already ruled out, Justin Jackson is in line to start at running back for the Chargers.

