Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Will play Sunday vs. Raiders

Gordon (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

After Gordon sprained his left ankle in the 14-7 win over the Jets in Week 16, it initially didn't appear promising that he would be able to make it back in time for the regular-season finale, but he received the green light after logging limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday. Though Gordon incurred no issues in pregame warmups, there's still some concern regarding how long he'll able to hold up Sunday due to the ankle injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With that in mind, Branden Oliver, the team's only healthy backup running back, could be pressed into extended action if Gordon suffers a mid-game setback.