Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Will play Sunday

Gordon (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Seahawks Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gordon was trending this way. He was limited during practices Wednesday and Thursday before being a full participant Friday. He'll square off against the league's 17th-ranked run defense (108.3 YPG).

