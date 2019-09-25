Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Won't be available Sunday

Gordon (contract dispute) won't be available for Sunday's game in Miami even if he rejoins the Chargers this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While there hasn't been anything definitive, reports from Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN suggest Gordon is thinking about moving up his timeline for a return. He reportedly planned to come back in October, so the adjustment may just be a matter of a week or two. Whatever the case, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson should have at least one more game in their respective backfield roles.