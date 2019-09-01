Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Won't get extension from Chargers
General manager Tom Telesco announced Sunday that extension talks with Gordon will be postponed until after the 2019 season, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.
The Chargers reportedly have given Gordon and his agents permission to seek a trade, but the team isn't willing to continue discussions for a contract extension. To be more specific, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com passes along the following quote from Telesco: "When or if Melvin reports, he'll play this season under his current contract, and we'll just revisit it after the season." It's a tricky situation for the 26-year-old running back, with just one week remaining before the Chargers host the Colts on Sept. 8. Gordon's current deal calls for a $5.6 million base salary in 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Given permission to seek trade•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Mixed takes on holdout•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: May sit during regular season•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Keeping in shape•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: No progress on new deal•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Still in contact with team•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Reviewing ADP from five major sites
Have upcoming drafts on multiple sites? Ben Gretch looks at which players have higher and lower...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Running back
Running backs to target with No. 1 back upside? Here are seven candidates who could deliver...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...