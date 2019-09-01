Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Won't get extension from Chargers

General manager Tom Telesco announced Sunday that extension talks with Gordon will be postponed until after the 2019 season, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

The Chargers reportedly have given Gordon and his agents permission to seek a trade, but the team isn't willing to continue discussions for a contract extension. To be more specific, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com passes along the following quote from Telesco: "When or if Melvin reports, he'll play this season under his current contract, and we'll just revisit it after the season." It's a tricky situation for the 26-year-old running back, with just one week remaining before the Chargers host the Colts on Sept. 8. Gordon's current deal calls for a $5.6 million base salary in 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.