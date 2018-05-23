Ingram didn't show up for OTAs on Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Instead, Ingram stayed in Florida to get ready for training camp that will start in late July. These are voluntary workouts, so Ingram's merely missing out on an opportunity to gel with new teammates. Ingram has racked up 29 sacks in the last three seasons and will start opposite Joey Bosa on a dangerous defensive front.