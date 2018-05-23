Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Absent from OTAs
Ingram didn't show up for OTAs on Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Instead, Ingram stayed in Florida to get ready for training camp that will start in late July. These are voluntary workouts, so Ingram's merely missing out on an opportunity to gel with new teammates. Ingram has racked up 29 sacks in the last three seasons and will start opposite Joey Bosa on a dangerous defensive front.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Ties career high in sacks•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Tallies sack in loss•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Returns fumble for touchdown•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Tacks on another sack•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Three tackles in win•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Utterly dominant in win•
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...