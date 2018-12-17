Ingram had three (one solo) tackles and 1.5 sack in Thursday's win over the Chiefs.

It's Ingram's first sack since Week 10 at Oakland and brings his season sack total to seven. The 29-year-old has 39 total tackles, one forced fumble and one interception through 14 games, and has a matchup against the mobile Lamar Jackson and the Ravens next week.

