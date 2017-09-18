Ingram picked up four tackles and a sack in the 19-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Ingram has looked dominant to begin the season, combining with Joey Bosa to form a relentless attack off the edge. However, the defense has still been vulnerable to the run, with Jay Ajayi rushing for over 120 yards in the contest one week after the Chargers allowed 140-plus yards on the ground to the Broncos.