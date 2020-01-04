Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Another season under 10 sacks
Ingram finished the 2019 season with 39 tackles, seven sacks, five passes defended and an interception across 13 games.
It was the first time in four seasons Ingram failed to play all 16 games, but the defensive end was impactful enough to earn Pro Bowl first-alternate considerations. It's possible the Chargers could rework the 30-year-old's contract given Ingram is in the last year of a four-year deal which he signed back in 2017, although with just under $3 million set to count against the cap should the team opt to cut him, the team may simply allow him to play out the final season, particularly with two consecutive seasons of less than stellar production (14 sacks total).
