Ingram (shoulder) returned to Thursday's game against the Raiders, Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Ingram was considered questionable to return after leaving a few minutes before halftime, but he was back on the field following halftime. The 30-year-old defensive end already has a sack in the contest, so he'll look to add to the total.

