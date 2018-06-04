Ingram participated in OTAs on Monday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Ingram was absent from the first week of OTAs while in remained in Florida to do some individual workouts, and his return this week will give him the opportunity to work with teammates before the start of the team's mandatory minicamp. Ingram is coming off a strong 2017 campaign where he posted 10.5 sacks, which matched his career-high.

