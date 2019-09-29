Coach Anthony Lynn said following Sunday's win against the Dolphins that Ingram is dealing with a pulled hamstring and it's unclear how long he'll be out, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Ingram was unable to return after he suffered the injury in the second quarter, and as evidenced by this news, could be out for more time. It's not a guarantee, but the team could elect to have Ingram undergo an MRI to nail down the severity of the injury. The fact that the team doesn't know how long Ingram will be out shows real concern over his status for next week's game against Denver.