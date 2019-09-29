Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Dealing with hamstring pull
Coach Anthony Lynn said following Sunday's win against the Dolphins that Ingram is dealing with a pulled hamstring and it's unclear how long he'll be out, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram was unable to return after he suffered the injury in the second quarter, and as evidenced by this news, could be out for more time. It's not a guarantee, but the team could elect to have Ingram undergo an MRI to nail down the severity of the injury. The fact that the team doesn't know how long Ingram will be out shows real concern over his status for next week's game against Denver.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Done for day•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Dealing with injury•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Tallies seven tackles•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Registers first sack of season•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Disappointing end to solid season•
-
Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Adds to sack total•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4