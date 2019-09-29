Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Dealing with injury
Ingram suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game against Miami and is questionable to return.
It's unclear how Ingram suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game late in the first quarter. He'll likely head to the medical tent to get further treatment, but with Ingram sidelined, look for Isaac Rochell to fill in at defensive end.
