Ingram tallied three tackles, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits in the 26-11 win Sunday over the Packers.

Ingram and teammate Joey Bosa wreaked havoc Sunday, as the duo combined for three sacks and limited the Packers to just 50 total yards through the first half. While Ingram hasn't been able to pile up similar sack numbers to his aforementioned teammate, the duo is very much a formidable force when healthy and a matchup nightmare for opposing offenses in any given week.