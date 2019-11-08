Play

Ingram was forced out of Thursday's game against the Raiders with a shoulder injury.

Ingram was injured during the second quarter and went straight to the locker room. He recorded three solo tackles and a sack before leaving the contest. Uchenna Nwosu figures to pick up a majority of Ingram's snaps if he's unable to return.

