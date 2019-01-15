Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Disappointing end to solid season
Ingram secured two tackles and a pass deflection Sunday in the Chargers' divisional-round playoff loss to the Patriots.
Not surprisingly, Ingram put together the majority of his 2018 production during Joey Bosa's (foot) 10-game absence, tallying five of his seven sacks without the star defensive lineman on the field. Two years into a four-year extension signed back in 2017, the majority of Ingram's dead cap penalty will come off the books next season, but the Chargers aren't expected to cut their productive defensive lineman without any means of improving upon the position.
