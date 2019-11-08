Ingram made seven solo tackles and two sacks in Thursday's 26-24 loss to the Raiders.

Ingram had an injury scare in the first half, but he returned to the contest to achieve his first multi-sack performance of the season. He also matched his season high in stops. The 30-year-old defensive end now has 4.5 sacks through seven games, and he'll have a tough task in chasing down Patrick Mahomes in Week 11.