Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Done for day
Ingram (hamstring) won't return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Ingram suffered the injury late in the second quarter, and as evidenced by this news, will cost him the rest of the game. The Chargers are incredibly banged up, considering they have four defensive players already on injured reserve. With Ingram done for the day, expect Isaac Rochell to continue to be deployed on the defensive line. Expect the team to provide an injury update on Ingram following Sunday's game.
