Ingram (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Per coach Anthony Lynn, Ingram's battling knee soreness, which worsened from Thursday to Friday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Ingram's late addition to the injury report represents a major blow to a Chargers defense that has become a popular Week 3 streaming option against a Panthers team that will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle). The skilled pass rusher is still looking for his first sack of 2020 after recording at least seven sacks in each of the previous five seasons. Ingram didn't practice Friday after logging two full sessions to start the week.