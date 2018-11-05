Chargers' Melvin Ingram: Earns another sack in win
Ingram recorded four tackles (one solo) and one sack in the 25-17 win against the Seahawks
Ingram has fared well despite the absence of Joey Bosa (foot), tallying two of his team-leading 4.5 sacks in the past two weeks. The veteran pass rusher should see a significant boost in the coming weeks as Bosa should be ready to make his 2018 debut in the near future.
